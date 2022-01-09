World

Now what? Unused vaccines pile up in African countries

Many nations are struggling to use their doses due to supply-chain obstacles, hesitancy and other hurdles

10 January 2022 - 19:23 By James Paton and Antony Sguazzin

As shipments of Covid-19 shots ramp up for billions of people left behind last year, and new vaccines make their way to the public, dozens of countries are struggling to turn supplies into inoculations. 

A dearth of immunisation sites in Cameroon, weak communication and Covid-19 denial in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a syringe shortfall in Kenya are among the hurdles complicating rollouts. In Zimbabwe, which initially raced ahead of many peers, complacency and a perception of Omicron as less serious have slowed the campaign; long vaccine queues have turned into a trickle...

