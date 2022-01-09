Now what? Unused vaccines pile up in African countries
Many nations are struggling to use their doses due to supply-chain obstacles, hesitancy and other hurdles
10 January 2022 - 19:23
As shipments of Covid-19 shots ramp up for billions of people left behind last year, and new vaccines make their way to the public, dozens of countries are struggling to turn supplies into inoculations.
A dearth of immunisation sites in Cameroon, weak communication and Covid-19 denial in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a syringe shortfall in Kenya are among the hurdles complicating rollouts. In Zimbabwe, which initially raced ahead of many peers, complacency and a perception of Omicron as less serious have slowed the campaign; long vaccine queues have turned into a trickle...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.