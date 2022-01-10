Furmark: the fur industry’s desperate bid to get out of a hairy situation

Programme promises consumers animal welfare and sustainability in what could be a last stand to bring back business

Few products have suffered a bigger image implosion than fur. Once a status symbol for the rich, rock stars and royalty, it’s increasingly become stigmatised, a fashion fail synonymous with animal suffering and the ostentatious display of wealth.



And yet, through decades of public protests, corporate boycotts and vegan activism, the industry has lumbered on, thanks to Chinese mink shoppers and the global trend of fur trimmings on arctic anorak hoods. Now the $25bn industry is seeking redemption, arguing that fur has its rightful place in the era of sustainability and careful consumption...