Pfizer is mixing things up to take on Omicron

The company is working on a vaccine combination to fight the variant, hoping to have it ready for clearance by March

Pfizer is developing a hybrid vaccine that combines its original shot with a formulation that shields against the highly transmissible Omicron variant.



While research continues, Pfizer will evaluate the new hybrid formulation against an Omicron-specific shot and determine which is best suited to move forward by March, CEO Albert Bourla said at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference on Monday. Pfizer will be ready in March to approach US regulators for clearance of the modified vaccine and bring it to market, and it has already begun production, Bourla said...