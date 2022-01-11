World

Top Ugandan novelist charged after ‘month of torture’ for Museveni tweets

Activists and diplomats have demanded Kakwenza Rukirabashaija be released. He was jailed last month

11 January 2022 - 19:38 By Elias Biryabarema

A prominent Ugandan writer and critic of long-ruling leader Yoweri Museveni has been charged with communications offences related to tweets critical of the president and his son.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been in military detention since December 28, when armed men broke into his house and took him away...

