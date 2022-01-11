Heavyweights on the ropes for using fame to ‘lure’ crypto investors

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather have been sued after they were paid to hype up cryptocurrency EthereumMax

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Jr have been sued for allegedly scamming investors in a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax (EMAX).



The reality television star and ex-boxing champion were paid to hype the blockchain-based digital tokens to their fans, “causing investors to purchase these losing investments at inflated prices”, according to the complaint filed in a Los Angeles federal court. Former Boston Celtic player Paul Pierce was also named as a defendant in the suit...