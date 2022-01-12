LGBT+ rights are getting too big to ignore for Europe’s tiny states
The winds of change that swept through the larger countries are now finding the continent’s hidden corners
12 January 2022 - 19:51
When Switzerland became one of the last West European nations to legalise same-sex marriage in 2021, it made waves next door in the tiny Alpine country of Liechtenstein.
Two days after the Swiss vote, lawmakers signalled near-unanimous support for same-sex marriage during a parliamentary session in the principality, one of several European microstates that trail their neighbours on LGBT+ equality laws...
