World

LGBT+ rights are getting too big to ignore for Europe’s tiny states

The winds of change that swept through the larger countries are now finding the continent’s hidden corners

12 January 2022 - 19:51 By Enrique Anarte

When Switzerland became one of the last West European nations to legalise same-sex marriage in 2021, it made waves next door in the tiny Alpine country of Liechtenstein.

Two days after the Swiss vote, lawmakers signalled near-unanimous support for same-sex marriage during a parliamentary session in the principality, one of several European microstates that trail their neighbours on LGBT+ equality laws...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. When it comes to LGBTQ, Ghana’s political parties are happy to share a bed World
  2. Non-binary? Woke? French leaders won’t have you writing off their values Lifestyle
  3. Being gay in Hong Kong is no vacation, so enter ‘Boyscation’ Lifestyle
  4. Trans patients languish on waiting lists while healthcare demand surges World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — January 13 2022 World
  2. LGBT+ rights are getting too big to ignore for Europe’s tiny states World
  3. Teenager in the driving seat after ‘hacking’ into Tesla cars World
  4. Heavyweights on the ropes for using fame to ‘lure’ crypto investors World
  5. First zebra crossings now puma crossings — their future depends on them World

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...