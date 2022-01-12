Teenager in the driving seat after ‘hacking’ into Tesla cars
David Colombo says a flaw allowed him to start the cars, disable their security systems and see if a driver was present
12 January 2022 - 19:51
A 19-year-old security researcher claims to have hacked remotely into more than 25 Tesla cars in 13 countries, saying in a series of tweets that he discovered a software flaw in the EV pioneer’s systems.
David Colombo, a self-described information technology specialist, tweeted on Tuesday that the software flaw allows him to unlock doors and windows, start the cars without keys and disable their security systems...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.