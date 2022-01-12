World

Teenager in the driving seat after ‘hacking’ into Tesla cars

David Colombo says a flaw allowed him to start the cars, disable their security systems and see if a driver was present

12 January 2022 - 19:51 By Katrina Nicholas

A 19-year-old security researcher claims to have hacked remotely into more than 25 Tesla cars in 13 countries, saying in a series of tweets that he discovered a software flaw in the EV pioneer’s systems.

David Colombo, a self-described information technology specialist, tweeted on Tuesday that the software flaw allows him to unlock doors and windows, start the cars without keys and disable their security systems...

