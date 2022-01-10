Solar power and battery storage will be the mega test for Tesla

The company is pushing solutions for homes and the grid, but expertise and product shortages are posing problems

Elon Musk has long insisted Tesla is more than just a carmaker. Now that vision, which for years has taken a back seat to the challenges of vehicle production, is coming into focus. In 2022 Musk’s electric auto company is making a serious effort to become a more important supplier of energy storage, for people’s homes and the power grid.



“Over time, we think the demand for stationary storage is going to be at least as high as the demand for vehicles,” Musk said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in October...