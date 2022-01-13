Flying taxis: what next? No, really, flying taxis are close to take-off

Manufacturers will spend the next year and a half running test flights and seeking regulatory approval

Start-ups around the globe are in the final stage of developing and refining the technology behind what the industry calls eVTOLs, or electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. These flying taxis are battery-powered and, the companies say, destined to fly without a pilot — once regulations allow. Billions of dollars flowed into the sector in 2021, as well as an impressive number of orders, mostly from commercial airlines. The next 18 months will be pivotal for the fledgling industry, as manufacturers run vital test flights and finalise plans for so-called vertiports and regulators consider how best to guarantee safety.



Nowhere has the prospect of the electric air taxi been greeted as eagerly as in airline boardrooms. Even as the travel industry fights to survive the coronavirus crisis, the world’s leading carriers have embraced the promise of eVTOLs, placing tentative orders for more than 1,500 of the craft in the past two years...