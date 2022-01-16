World

Putin’s troops unlikely to get a warm welcome in once pro-Russian Mariupol

War and economic woes of Ukraine’s Russia-backed separatist areas have hardened feelings towards Moscow

16 January 2022 - 18:06 By Marc Champion

With Russia declaring diplomacy at a dead end, a suburb just kilometres from the front lines in Ukraine would be among the first to know should Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, invade. The people here would be less ambivalent about which side to pick than the last time they came under attack, seven years ago.

Putin’s Russia isn’t admired in the city of Mariupol in the way it once was. When people imagine the future they might have under his rule they no longer see a wealthier, more comfortable one in Russia, 48 kilometres away...

