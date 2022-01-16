The heat is on: it’s getting unbearably hot and unlivable in Kuwait

Thanks to climate change, temperatures there could become too hot for people and wildlife in decades to come

Trying to catch a bus at the Maliya station in Kuwait City can be unbearable in the summer. About two thirds of the city’s buses pass through the hub, and schedules are unreliable. Fumes from bumper-to-bumper traffic fill the air. Small shelters offer refuge to a handful of people, if they squeeze. Dozens end up standing in the sun, sometimes using umbrellas to shield themselves.



Global warming is smashing temperature records all over the world, but Kuwait — one of the hottest countries on the planet — is fast becoming unlivable. In 2016, thermometers hit 54ºC, the highest reading on Earth in the last 76 years. Last year, for the first time, they breached 50ºC in June, weeks ahead of usual peak weather. Parts of Kuwait could get as much as 4.5ºC hotter from 2071 to 2100 compared with the historical average, according to the Environment Public Authority, making large areas of the country uninhabitable...