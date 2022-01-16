Get the shot or your pocket will take a bullet, ballies
Elderly Greeks could be fined R1,800 a month if they do not get vaccinated, with the money going to hospitals
17 January 2022 - 18:59
From Monday, Greece intends to fine all people aged 60 and over who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 as a way to boost lagging inoculation levels and reduce pressure on health care.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told seniors the simplest way to avoid the levy is to get vaccinated. ..
