World

Get the shot or your pocket will take a bullet, ballies

Elderly Greeks could be fined R1,800 a month if they do not get vaccinated, with the money going to hospitals

17 January 2022 - 18:59 By Paul Tugwell

From Monday, Greece intends to fine all people aged 60 and over who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 as a way to boost lagging inoculation levels and reduce pressure on health care.  

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told seniors the simplest way to avoid the levy is to get vaccinated. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA’s new infection control plan must be put into action ... South Africa
  2. COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 4,597 new cases and 86 more deaths South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | As the state of disaster nears two years, it’s time for a rethink Opinion & Analysis
  4. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Has government made a decision on mandatory ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Scientists in murky waters after ‘astounding’ undersea volcanic eruption World
  2. It could cool the planet by mimicking volcanoes, but is it worth the risk? World
  3. Get the shot or your pocket will take a bullet, ballies World
  4. Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia? World
  5. Eye on the world — January 18 2022 World

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...