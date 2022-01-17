It could cool the planet by mimicking volcanoes, but is it worth the risk?

Solar geoengineering research runs into barriers as indigenous opposition sparks a 2022 strategy rethink

In 1965, US president Lyndon Johnson’s science advisers urged research into reflecting sunlight to keep the Earth cool amid projections of an alarming build-up of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere as a result of burning fossil fuels.



Almost six decades later, “solar geoengineering” research has made scant headway...