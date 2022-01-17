Scientists in murky waters after ‘astounding’ undersea volcanic eruption

Unusual speed and force of explosion off Tonga indicated a greater force at play than simply magma meeting water, experts say

Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend, after the explosion destroyed its sea-level crater and drowned its mass, obscuring it from satellites.



The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300km away in New Zealand...