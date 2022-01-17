MLK Day backlash: icon’s words a free-for-all for politicians, even the right
Recent use of the civil rights leader to push a conservative agenda has drawn controversy
18 January 2022 - 20:12
In a December speech to propose legislation allowing pupils and parents to sue schools if they say they’re forced to learn critical race theory, Florida governor Ron DeSantis invoked an unlikely name: Martin Luther King Jr.
“You think about what MLK stood for — he said he didn’t want people judged on the colour of their skin, but on the content of their character,” the Republican said behind a podium with a “Stop Woke Act” banner. “You listen to some of these people nowadays, they don’t talk about that.”..
