World

‘Nobody cares’: fury as billionaire shrugs off Uyghur genocide

Backlash to Chamath Palihapitiya’s comments draws renewed attention to the NBA’s relationship with China

19 January 2022 - 20:10 By Isabella Steger

The National Basketball Association has found itself in a China-linked controversy once again after serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya, a part owner of the Golden State Warriors, dismissed concerns over human rights abuses facing the Uyghur minority in China. 

“Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK?” the Sri Lankan-born investor said during a January 15 episode of the All-In podcast, reacting to a comment from co-host Jason Calacanis about the Biden administration’s “very strong” stance on the issue...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hiding behind ‘vaccine diplomacy’ in run-up to Olympics won’t help China World
  2. Could Omicron outbreak in Tianjin mean the games are off in Beijing? World
  3. Furmark: the fur industry’s desperate bid to get out of a hairy situation World
  4. Anti-China club? Xi and Putin dominate G7 discussions World
  5. Bhutan is caught between a rock and a hard place World
  6. Nearly 300 journalists are behind bars this year, more than at any other time World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — January 20 2022 World
  2. Digital loan apps terrorise desperate Kenyans, but help is on the way World
  3. China gets more and more ham(ster)-fisted as it tries to slay the Covid dragon World
  4. Wealth tax would solve the vax problem – and a lot of other ones too World
  5. ‘Nobody cares’: fury as billionaire shrugs off Uyghur genocide World

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?