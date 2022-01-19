World

Wealth tax would solve the vax problem – and a lot of other ones too

It could cover social grants and healthcare for poor countries and lift about 2-billion people out of poverty

19 January 2022 - 20:10 By Asad Zulfiqar

A progressive wealth tax on the world’s richest individuals could pay for every person on the planet to be fully vaccinated and lift a swathe of its population above the poverty line, according to researchers. 

Taxation would start at 2% on wealth more than $5m (about R77m) and progress to 5% on more than $1bn (about R15bn), generating $2.52-trillion (about R39-trillion), enough to cover the cost of two inoculations and a booster for the world’s estimated 8-billion people several times over, according to analysis on 66 countries by the Fight Inequality Alliance, the Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam and Patriotic Millionaires.  ..

