Chill, guys, the Russians aren’t out to smoke you with Havana Syndrome
Investigations continue, but stress, medical conditions and environmental causes are behind most cases, says CIA
20 January 2022 - 20:55
Most cases of so-called Havana Syndrome can be explained by environmental causes, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, rather than actions by a foreign power, said The New York Times on Thursday, citing Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officials.
A majority of 1,000 cases reviewed by US investigators are explainable and show the mysterious ailment is unlikely to have been caused by Russia or another foreign adversary, CIA officials told the newspaper, describing interim findings of a study...
