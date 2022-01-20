That sinking feeling: Tonga’s plight reveals Pacific’s climate change peril

Islanders set to be world’s first climate refugees as rising sea levels worsen tsunamis, storm surges and heatwaves

For Tonga, the tsunami unleashed by Saturday’s volcanic eruption demonstrated some of the ways climate change is threatening the islands’ existence.



By increasing temperatures and driving up sea levels, climate change will likely worsen disasters wrought by tsunamis, storm surges and heatwaves, experts say...