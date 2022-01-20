Win big ... but you only stand a chance in this lottery if you’re vaxxed
Austrian government to support its vaccine mandate with a lottery and will reward high-performing municipalities
20 January 2022 - 20:56
Austria has announced state incentives for getting a coronavirus vaccine as it looks to boost public support for the EU’s first nationwide mandate.
The state will start a lottery for the vaccinated offering €500 euro (R8,624) handouts that are valid for hotels, restaurants and other services, Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters on Thursday. One in 10 distributed vaccine shots will be winners. ..
