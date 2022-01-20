World

Win big ... but you only stand a chance in this lottery if you’re vaxxed

Austrian government to support its vaccine mandate with a lottery and will reward high-performing municipalities

20 January 2022 - 20:56 By Marton Eder

Austria has announced state incentives for getting a coronavirus vaccine as it looks to boost public support for the EU’s first nationwide mandate.

The state will start a lottery for the vaccinated offering €500 euro (R8,624) handouts that are valid for hotels, restaurants and other services, Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters on Thursday. One in 10 distributed vaccine shots will be winners. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Azarenka says WTA Tour vaccine mandate would face legal problems Sport
  2. Djokovic 'playing by his own rules', says Tsitsipas Sport
  3. Vaccine mandate will help restart the economy, says ANC South Africa
  4. European leaders turn the screws on anti-vaxxers as Omicron rages World

Most read

  1. Omicron vaccine is all well and good, but the real money is on an all-in-one jab World
  2. Win big ... but you only stand a chance in this lottery if you’re vaxxed World
  3. Chill, guys, the Russians aren’t out to smoke you with Havana Syndrome World
  4. That sinking feeling: Tonga’s plight reveals Pacific’s climate change peril World
  5. Eye on the world — January 21 2022 World

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding