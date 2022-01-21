Inside the No.10 bunker: how Boris’s team fell into their boozy, rule-breaking ways

Boris Johnson’s team is tearing itself apart as a sacrificial lamb is sought to keep the UK prime minister in power

As Boris Johnson battled for survival, his senior officials hunkered down in 10 Downing Street trying to decide who would lose their job so the UK prime minister could keep his.



According to people familiar with the matter, the revelations of apparently rule-breaking lockdown parties at Johnson’s office have triggered a blame game among the team that works at No.10, the prime minister’s official residence and the heart of his administration. ..