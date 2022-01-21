World

Inside the No.10 bunker: how Boris’s team fell into their boozy, rule-breaking ways

Boris Johnson’s team is tearing itself apart as a sacrificial lamb is sought to keep the UK prime minister in power

23 January 2022 - 17:20 By Kitty Donaldson and Joe Mayes

As Boris Johnson battled for survival, his senior officials hunkered down in 10 Downing Street trying to decide who would lose their job so the UK prime minister could keep his.

According to people familiar with the matter, the revelations of apparently rule-breaking lockdown parties at Johnson’s office have triggered a blame game among the team that works at No.10, the prime minister’s official residence and the heart of his administration.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Boris’s pants are on fire. Cyril could do worse than take a leaf ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Tories’ tipping point: let the succession games begin World
  3. 'Heartfelt apologies': UK PM Boris Johnson admits attending lockdown party World
  4. UK acted unlawfully with 'VIP lane' for lucrative Covid-19 PPE contracts World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — January 24 2022 World
  2. Watch out, Vladimir, there’s a spider in your midst World
  3. Woman takes on Meta and Snap after ‘addicted’ daughter, 11, kills herself World
  4. Inside the No.10 bunker: how Boris’s team fell into their boozy, rule-breaking ... World
  5. André Leon Talley’s legacy proves it’s high time for high fashion to up ... World

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.