Watch out, Vladimir, there’s a spider in your midst

After taking on Russia-backed separatists in 2014, Ruslan Pustovoit, or ‘The Spider’, is rallying troops again

23 January 2022 - 17:21 By Marc Champion and Aliaksandr Kudrytski

The “Spider” is not your ordinary Ukrainian soldier. He’s one of the thousands of irregulars who played an important if controversial role when conflict broke out nearly eight years ago and could do so again, if Russia escalates.

A former kickboxer who says he spent 16 years in prison for “robbing factory bosses” in the 1990s, Ruslan Pustovoit served in the regular army as a decorated intelligence officer. He ran operations behind enemy lines. ..

