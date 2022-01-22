Will Putin hurl a javelin at Xi by invading Ukraine during Olympics?

The nations have often been allied, but if he acts, Putin ‘will do so when it’s best for Russia, despite potential fallout’

As the US and Europe mount increasingly frantic efforts to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping may have the biggest influence on Vladimir Putin’s timetable.



The Russian president has said he will join Xi at the February 4 opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, on which the Chinese leader has lavished billions of dollars to showcase his nation’s superpower status to the world...