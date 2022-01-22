Will Putin hurl a javelin at Xi by invading Ukraine during Olympics?
The nations have often been allied, but if he acts, Putin ‘will do so when it’s best for Russia, despite potential fallout’
24 January 2022 - 19:33
As the US and Europe mount increasingly frantic efforts to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping may have the biggest influence on Vladimir Putin’s timetable.
The Russian president has said he will join Xi at the February 4 opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, on which the Chinese leader has lavished billions of dollars to showcase his nation’s superpower status to the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.