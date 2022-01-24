It’s nothing personal, pal, Biden tells journalist after ‘son of a b***h’ gaffe

US president, in a call to the Fox News reporter, encouraged him to keep asking ‘something different than everybody else’

US President Joe Biden called a Fox News reporter a “stupid son of a b***h” after the journalist tried to question him about inflation at a meeting with economic advisers at the White House on Monday.



As journalists were ushered out of White House’s East Room, where Biden was meeting with cabinet secretaries and others in his “Competition Council”, they shouted questions about his approach to Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine and his efforts to combat rising prices...