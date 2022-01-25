Royal crown slips as Queen Elizabeth gets set to mark her platinum jubilee

From sex abuse and racism claims to everything in between, what does the future hold for the British royal family?

Celebrations this year marking Queen Elizabeth’s seven-decade reign will mask a less happy reality for the world’s pre-eminent royal family: the British monarchy is being questioned in ways that were unthinkable for most of the past 70 years.



From the US sex abuse court case facing son Prince Andrew to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s allegations of racism in the royal household, rarely has the family of 95-year-old Elizabeth, who became queen on February 6 1952, faced such scrutiny and damaging headlines...