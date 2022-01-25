Ugandan author who criticised president out on bail after nearly a month

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, whose lawyer says he was tortured, was arrested for ‘offensive communication’

An award-winning Ugandan author and government critic was freed on bail by a court on Tuesday after weeks in detention, where his lawyer said he was tortured.



Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, 33, is best-known for The Greedy Barbarian, a novel about greed and corruption in a fictional country, that has been widely interpreted as a satire about President Yoweri Museveni...