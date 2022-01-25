World

In Boris’s words: a timeline of a sinking ship, from denials to apologies

With the UK PM’s future in the balance, partygate goes from bad to worse as police begin a formal investigation

26 January 2022 - 19:36 By Emily Ashton

Boris Johnson’s future as UK prime minister hangs in the balance as he grapples with two investigations — including one by the police — into alleged rule-breaking parties in government buildings while the country was in lockdown.

The so-called partygate controversy has gripped the country for weeks, escalating on Tuesday after police began a formal probe. That followed news of — among others — a “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street at the height of coronavirus restrictions in 2020, as well as a birthday party for Johnson...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tories’ tipping point: let the succession games begin World
  2. Inside the No.10 bunker: how Boris’s team fell into their boozy, rule-breaking ... World
  3. Royal crown slips as Queen Elizabeth gets set to mark her platinum jubilee World
  4. UK Remainers lose voice to pandemic and domestic turbulence World
  5. Enemies come left and right as Boris faces Omicron ‘tidal wave’ World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — January 27 2022 World
  2. In Boris’s words: a timeline of a sinking ship, from denials to apologies World
  3. Thais, Saudis put the bling back into relations after fallout over diamond World
  4. Now this is the way to deal with ‘corruption’. Take note, Cyril World
  5. What does ‘endemic’ Covid actually mean? The experts don’t agree World

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...