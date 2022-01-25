In Boris’s words: a timeline of a sinking ship, from denials to apologies

With the UK PM’s future in the balance, partygate goes from bad to worse as police begin a formal investigation

Boris Johnson’s future as UK prime minister hangs in the balance as he grapples with two investigations — including one by the police — into alleged rule-breaking parties in government buildings while the country was in lockdown.



The so-called partygate controversy has gripped the country for weeks, escalating on Tuesday after police began a formal probe. That followed news of — among others — a “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street at the height of coronavirus restrictions in 2020, as well as a birthday party for Johnson...