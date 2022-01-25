Now this is the way to deal with ‘corruption’. Take note, Cyril

A Malawian minister has been accused of graft, so the country’s president has fired his entire cabinet

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has fired his entire cabinet after one of his ministers was accused of corruption.



New ministers will be appointed later this week, Chakwera said. The reconfigured cabinet will exclude lands minister Kezzie Msukwa, to allow him to focus on clearing his name after being accused of graft, he said...