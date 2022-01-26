Thais, Saudis put the bling back into relations after fallout over diamond

The countries, which cut ties after a deadly jewellery heist, have buried the hatchet after more than three decades

Thailand and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations for the first time in more than three decades, with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha expressing regret over a series of “tragic cases” involving a 50-carat blue diamond that soured ties.



The countries agreed to appoint ambassadors in the near future and work on bilateral cooperation in a “historic breakthrough”, according to a joint statement issued after Prayuth’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday. His visit was the first by a Thai leader since ties were severed due to a jewellery heist in 1989 and the subsequent murders of three Saudi diplomats. ..