Drug resistance: the big global health crisis in Covid’s shadow

While pathogens have developed resistance to treatment, there have been no truly new antibiotics in 30 years. Why?

If we look on the bright side of the past two years, Covid-19 should at least mean we’ll be ready for the next major threat from infectious disease. We know how to prepare, we have more advanced technology, we’ve strengthened public-health protocols. And governments have learnt just how quickly science can move when offered the right incentives.



All of these learnings are needed already — in the fight against growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), or infections that don’t respond to drugs...