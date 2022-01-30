Hillsong megachurch founder forced to quit over 1970s sex abuse allegations
Brian Houston denies he knows about the abuse of a young man, but is stepping down until the end of the year
30 January 2022 - 17:35
Brian Houston, founder of Pentecostal megachurch Hillsong, said on Sunday he is stepping down from all ministry responsibilities to prepare to “vigorously defend” Australian police charges that he concealed sex abuse of a young man in the 1970s.
In August, the 67-year-old Houston was charged with concealing child sex abuse by his late father, Frank Houston, an allegation he strenuously denied...
