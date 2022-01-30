Taliban offers journo ‘safe haven’ after ‘bureaucratically cruel’ Kiwis reject her

The pregnant reporter, who is working in Afghanistan, applied to enter Covid-paranoid New Zealand, but was refused

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stayed in self-isolation on Sunday, as the country recorded 103 new Covid-19 infections and its tough border controls were highlighted by a pregnant journalist who said she was trapped in Afghanistan.



Ardern, in self-isolation until Tuesday, took a coronavirus test on Sunday after being exposed to an infected person. Results were expected later on Sunday or Monday, her office said...