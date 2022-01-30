World

Taliban offers journo ‘safe haven’ after ‘bureaucratically cruel’ Kiwis reject her

The pregnant reporter, who is working in Afghanistan, applied to enter Covid-paranoid New Zealand, but was refused

30 January 2022 - 17:35 By Lidia Kelly

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stayed in self-isolation on Sunday, as the country recorded 103 new Covid-19 infections and its tough border controls were highlighted by a pregnant journalist who said she was trapped in Afghanistan.

Ardern, in self-isolation until Tuesday, took a coronavirus test on Sunday after being exposed to an infected person. Results were expected later on Sunday or Monday, her office said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. New Zealand home international cricket schedule shuffled over Covid-19 concerns Cricket
  2. Covid-19 kept them at bay, but shark attacks on the rise again News
  3. COVID-19 UPDATES | Scientist explains how they're creating a universal Covid ... South Africa
  4. Southern Africa felt nastiest sting of Omicron travel bans, new study finds South Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — January 31 2022 World
  2. Will the Zim dollar become the currency with nine lives? Dream on, say experts World
  3. These showers are a blessing for the planet ... if you can afford one World
  4. Taliban offers journo ‘safe haven’ after ‘bureaucratically cruel’ Kiwis reject ... World
  5. Hillsong megachurch founder forced to quit over 1970s sex abuse allegations World

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...