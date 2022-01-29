These showers are a blessing for the planet ... if you can afford one

Hi-tech showers can reduce water consumption by 90% and energy use by 80% compared to a conventional shower

Imagine taking a long, hot shower without wasting water and energy.



That’s the guilt-free promise of a recirculating shower, which continuously filters, sterilises and reuses water that would otherwise go down the bathroom drain. The technology reduces water consumption by up to 90% and energy use by 80% compared to a conventional shower, according to manufacturers of the devices. ..