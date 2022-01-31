Don’t bring your gay game: China grinds out another attack on LGBTQ

On the eve of the Olympics, Grindr has been removed from Apple’s App Store as Beijing targets internet content

Grindr, a popular gay dating app, has been removed from Apple’s App Store in China, days after Beijing said it was going to renew its campaign to police online content.



The US-owned app was taken off the iOS store last week, while searches for the matchmaking platform on Android produce no results on app markets run by domestic giants such as Tencent and Huawei. Alphabet’s Play Store, like other Google services, is unavailable in China. Local Grindr competitors, including Blued, remain accessible across iPhones and Android devices...