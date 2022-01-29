World

Seeds of concern: soaring fertiliser prices worsen African food woes

Small-scale farmers are hardest hit as many see no other choice but to forgo the application of nutrients

31 January 2022 - 19:10 By Mumbi Gitau

A surge in global fertiliser prices is adding to worries about food security across sub-Saharan Africa, where small-scale farmers depend largely on imports — if they even use additional nutrients at all.

With prices tripling over the past 18 months, many farmers are considering whether to forgo purchases of fertilisers this year. That leaves a market long touted for its growth potential set to shrink by almost a third, according to Sebastian Nduva, programme manager at researcher group AfricaFertilizer.Org. That could potentially curb cereals output by 30-million tons, enough to feed 100-million people, he said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How small African farmers, who are crucial to food security, are teching up World
  2. UK leaders add fuel to the fire when there’s none to spare World
  3. Farmers’ app delivers a sunny forecast for Kenyan crop yields World
  4. Algal blooms leave industries wilting, but seaweed could save the day World
  5. How a disaster was the best thing that could happen to these farmers Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Taliban on a killing spree, says UN, but group says it’s defending itself World
  2. Don’t bring your gay game: China grinds out another attack on LGBTQ World
  3. Seeds of concern: soaring fertiliser prices worsen African food woes World
  4. Those things going bump in the night could be iguanas losing their grip World
  5. Eye on the world — February 1 2022 World

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...