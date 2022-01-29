Seeds of concern: soaring fertiliser prices worsen African food woes
Small-scale farmers are hardest hit as many see no other choice but to forgo the application of nutrients
31 January 2022 - 19:10
A surge in global fertiliser prices is adding to worries about food security across sub-Saharan Africa, where small-scale farmers depend largely on imports — if they even use additional nutrients at all.
With prices tripling over the past 18 months, many farmers are considering whether to forgo purchases of fertilisers this year. That leaves a market long touted for its growth potential set to shrink by almost a third, according to Sebastian Nduva, programme manager at researcher group AfricaFertilizer.Org. That could potentially curb cereals output by 30-million tons, enough to feed 100-million people, he said...
