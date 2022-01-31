Taliban on a killing spree, says UN, but group says it’s defending itself
UN says more than 100 people have died, but Taliban says there might be 15 to 20 cases due to ‘personal enmity’
31 January 2022 - 19:10
The Taliban has killed dozens of former Afghan officials, security forces and individuals who worked with international troops since the militant group took over the country in mid-August, Associated Press reported, citing a UN report.
Of the more than 100 killings identified by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres in a report obtained by the news agency on Sunday, more than two thirds were committed extrajudicially by the Taliban and affiliates, despite a general amnesty. ..
