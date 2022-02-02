The world thinks it crushed Islamic State. The locals know better

Taking advantage of a power vacuum in the parts of Iraq and Syria it once ruled, IS is again spreading terror

Yousif Ibrahim no longer travels by night along the roads around his hometown of Jalawla in northeastern Iraq. He fears getting caught up in attacks by Islamic State.



“The police and army don’t come into our area much any more. If they do, they get shot at by militants,” said the 25-year-old, who sells fish for a living in a nearby market...