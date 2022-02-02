X marks the spot of bother: why many nonbinary people spurn gender-neutral IDs
Though welcome, some people are fearful of using them, with others questioning the necessity of identifiers
02 February 2022 - 19:38
Student Mars Proppe, who identifies as nonbinary (neither male nor female) hoped one day to have a passport marked “X” for gender. But when Iceland’s government made that choice possible a year ago, Proppe had second thoughts.
While more than a dozen countries have introduced gender-neutral travel documents, some nonbinary and transgender people are reluctant to use them because they fear discrimination or bureaucratic hurdles when travelling abroad...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.