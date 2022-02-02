X marks the spot of bother: why many nonbinary people spurn gender-neutral IDs

Though welcome, some people are fearful of using them, with others questioning the necessity of identifiers

Student Mars Proppe, who identifies as nonbinary (neither male nor female) hoped one day to have a passport marked “X” for gender. But when Iceland’s government made that choice possible a year ago, Proppe had second thoughts.



While more than a dozen countries have introduced gender-neutral travel documents, some nonbinary and transgender people are reluctant to use them because they fear discrimination or bureaucratic hurdles when travelling abroad...