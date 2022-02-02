World

X marks the spot of bother: why many nonbinary people spurn gender-neutral IDs

Though welcome, some people are fearful of using them, with others questioning the necessity of identifiers

02 February 2022 - 19:38 By Rachel Savage and Annie Banerji

Student Mars Proppe, who identifies as nonbinary (neither male nor female) hoped one day to have a passport marked “X” for gender. But when Iceland’s government made that choice possible a year ago, Proppe had second thoughts.

While more than a dozen countries have introduced gender-neutral travel documents, some nonbinary and transgender people are reluctant to use them because they fear discrimination or bureaucratic hurdles when travelling abroad...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Don’t bring your gay game: China grinds out another attack on LGBTQ World
  2. When it comes to LGBTQ, Ghana’s political parties are happy to share a bed World
  3. Texas marches even further to the far right with anti-transgender sports law World
  4. That’s right, America, keep LGBT+ prejudice alive by keeping kids in the dark World
  5. LGBT+ Afghans desperate to escape amid Taliban takeover World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 3 2022 World
  2. The world thinks it crushed Islamic State. The locals know better World
  3. X marks the spot of bother: why many nonbinary people spurn gender-neutral IDs World
  4. Putin’s gamble: the risks and rewards of invading Ukraine World
  5. Pfizer on fast track to getting its vaccine for under-fives approved World

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...