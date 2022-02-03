World

This little piggy should not be on the market as a spare part for humans

Led by a Wolf, scientists plan to use pigs as heart donors, leading animal rights activists to huff and puff

03 February 2022 - 20:28 By Riham Alkousaa and Ayhan Uyanik

German scientists plan to clone and then breed genetically modified pigs to serve as heart donors for humans, based on a simpler version of a US-engineered animal used last month in the world’s first pig-to-human transplant. However, animal rights activists are having none of it.

Eckhard Wolf, a scientist at Ludwig-Maximilians University (LMU) in Munich, said his team aimed to have the new species, modified from the Auckland Island breed, ready for transplant trials by 2025...

