This little piggy should not be on the market as a spare part for humans

Led by a Wolf, scientists plan to use pigs as heart donors, leading animal rights activists to huff and puff

German scientists plan to clone and then breed genetically modified pigs to serve as heart donors for humans, based on a simpler version of a US-engineered animal used last month in the world’s first pig-to-human transplant. However, animal rights activists are having none of it.



Eckhard Wolf, a scientist at Ludwig-Maximilians University (LMU) in Munich, said his team aimed to have the new species, modified from the Auckland Island breed, ready for transplant trials by 2025...