World

‘To say I’m afraid is an understatement. It feels like waiting to be slaughtered’

A proposed law could see Ghanaian LGBT+ advocates jailed for up to 10 years, with some forced into conversion therapy

03 February 2022 - 20:28 By Francis Kokoroko

In a dim room with racks of women’s clothing, Ghanaian artist and LGBT+ activist Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi flipped through photo self-portraits illustrating her transition to womanhood.

Transitioning is not illegal in Ghana, but it will become so if a new law is passed, intended to tighten already strict anti-LGBT+ regulations which render same-sex relations illegal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Trans patients languish on waiting lists while healthcare demand surges World
  2. When it comes to LGBTQ, Ghana’s political parties are happy to share a bed World
  3. Ghana's first openly trans musician fights homophobia with song Africa
  4. ANALYSIS: Anger and fear in Ghana as bill seeks to criminalise LGBT+ people Africa

Most read

  1. Is it bridge too far for Bezos’s massive new superyacht? World
  2. The clock is TikToking for Facebook as short-form video conquers the world World
  3. This little piggy should not be on the market as a spare part for humans World
  4. ‘To say I’m afraid is an understatement. It feels like waiting to be ... World
  5. Eye on the world — February 4 2022 World

Latest Videos

The curious case of Zandile Mafe: What you need to know before his bail ...
Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...