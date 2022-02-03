‘To say I’m afraid is an understatement. It feels like waiting to be slaughtered’

A proposed law could see Ghanaian LGBT+ advocates jailed for up to 10 years, with some forced into conversion therapy

In a dim room with racks of women’s clothing, Ghanaian artist and LGBT+ activist Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi flipped through photo self-portraits illustrating her transition to womanhood.



Transitioning is not illegal in Ghana, but it will become so if a new law is passed, intended to tighten already strict anti-LGBT+ regulations which render same-sex relations illegal...