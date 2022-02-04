Coming or going? BJ’s brave face can’t hide a fading grip on power

UK PM Boris Johnson’s optimistic spins on turmoil look to be failing as his allies turn tail

Hours after one of Boris Johnson’s longest standing allies quit, with a stinging rebuke of his judgment, the UK prime minister gathered shell-shocked staff in Downing Street to tell them “change is good”.



But while Johnson has tried to put his trademark optimistic spin on yet another week of turmoil, the ebullient persona that carried him to the top is now jarring with the reality of a desperate battle to cling to power...