Now Rog(ue)an is in it for using a racial slur, but he’s ‘cut it’ from his vocab
On Friday a video of the podcast host using the slur did the rounds, just after musicians pulled their work from Spotify
06 February 2022 - 17:31
Joe Rogan has apologised for using a racial slur in past episodes of his popular podcast, many of which have been removed from Spotify without explanation.
A video compilation of Rogan using the highly offensive word circulated on Friday. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Rogan described the video as “horrible” and said it was the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s ever had to talk about...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.