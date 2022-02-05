World

Now Rog(ue)an is in it for using a racial slur, but he’s ‘cut it’ from his vocab

On Friday a video of the podcast host using the slur did the rounds, just after musicians pulled their work from Spotify

06 February 2022 - 17:31 By Lucas Shaw

Joe Rogan has apologised for using a racial slur in past episodes of his popular podcast, many of which have been removed from Spotify without explanation.

A video compilation of Rogan using the highly offensive word circulated on Friday. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Rogan described the video as “horrible” and said it was the “most regretful and shameful thing” he’s ever had to talk about...

