Watch out, world: if Canada can rise up against Covid curbs, anywhere can

Science or not, if the truckers’ protest there is any guide, countries will face growing pressure to remove restrictions

06 February 2022 - 17:31 By Derek Decloet and Brian Platt

Canadians have done as they were told during the pandemic. They lined up for shots until the country had one of the developed world’s best vaccination rates, they endured some of North America’s longest lockdowns and they’ve complied with a wide assortment of curfews and quarantines. 

But even in a society known for its civility and deference to authority, many are reaching their limit...

