Anti-vax Aussies cause chaos in and around capital Canberra

They have blocked roads ahead of parliament’s return with protests similar to Canadian trucker demonstrations

A group of anti-vaccination demonstrators and conspiracy theorists have blocked roads and targeted businesses in the Australian capital of Canberra ahead of the return of federal parliament on Tuesday, in an echo of similar protests in Canada.



Hundreds of cars and trucks waving Australian flags, military insignia and campaign banners for former US president Donald Trump descended on the city over the past week calling for the end to vaccination requirements in businesses and places of employment...