The Bongbong club: Imelda Marcos’s son hopes bid for power will be a shoe-in
Filipinos can’t seem to escape the family as dictator’s son repackages his dad’s image for a younger generation
07 February 2022 - 19:45
As front-runner in the Philippines’ presidential race, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears poised to complete a remarkable rebranding of the family name 36 years after a “people power” uprising ended his father's autocratic rule.
With official campaigning beginning on Tuesday, Ferdinand Marcos jnr, 64, holds a double-digit lead in the polls, three months ahead of the May 9 elections...
