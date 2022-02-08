As queer Olympians grind it out, dating app moves to keep them safe

Normally Grindr users anywhere could use ‘Explore’ function to find Olympic participants on the app, but not this year

Grindr, the gay hookup app, has adjusted its privacy settings for the Beijing Olympics Village, a move it says is designed to protect the world’s top athletes from persecution or harassment.



People in or near the village will be able to use Grindr to find each other during the games, but in a change from past Olympics, their profiles won’t be visible worldwide. ..