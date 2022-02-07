‘If true, this is an earthquake’: Israeli police accused of spying on their own
After first denying using Pegasus to tap people’s phones, including a witness in Netanyahu’s trial, cops have backtracked
08 February 2022 - 19:40
Israel will investigate allegations that police illicitly used home-grown spyware that’s gained notoriety abroad against its own citizens.
The government will form a committee to look into a series of reports by Calcalist, a Hebrew business daily, that law enforcement officials used NSO Group’s Pegasus software without a court order to tap into the phones of prominent and obscure citizens, including a key prosecution witness in former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.