‘If true, this is an earthquake’: Israeli police accused of spying on their own

After first denying using Pegasus to tap people’s phones, including a witness in Netanyahu’s trial, cops have backtracked

Israel will investigate allegations that police illicitly used home-grown spyware that’s gained notoriety abroad against its own citizens.



The government will form a committee to look into a series of reports by Calcalist, a Hebrew business daily, that law enforcement officials used NSO Group’s Pegasus software without a court order to tap into the phones of prominent and obscure citizens, including a key prosecution witness in former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial. ..