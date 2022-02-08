World

Life takes an unexpected turn for 91-year-old Malawi TikTok sensation

Giddes Chalamanda’s ode to his daughter got more than 80-million views on the video-sharing site

08 February 2022 - 19:41 By Frank Phiri

Malawian musician Giddes Chalamanda had never dreamed in his 92 years that he might one day be famous enough to dine with the president followed by a night in a luxury hotel.

Last month the singer did both, thanks to his unlikely new stardom on TikTok, a social media platform beloved of youths four generations removed from him — and one he can’t access because he lacks a smartphone or even electricity to charge one...

