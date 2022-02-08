Life takes an unexpected turn for 91-year-old Malawi TikTok sensation
Giddes Chalamanda’s ode to his daughter got more than 80-million views on the video-sharing site
08 February 2022 - 19:41
Malawian musician Giddes Chalamanda had never dreamed in his 92 years that he might one day be famous enough to dine with the president followed by a night in a luxury hotel.
Last month the singer did both, thanks to his unlikely new stardom on TikTok, a social media platform beloved of youths four generations removed from him — and one he can’t access because he lacks a smartphone or even electricity to charge one...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.