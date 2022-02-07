Melting glaciers hold less ice than previously thought — a good sign?
A correction in the way volumes are calculated shows that ocean levels could rise lower than prior estimates
08 February 2022 - 19:40
The world’s shrinking glaciers contain less ice than previously estimated, according to a groundbreaking study that highlights a future of tight water supplies as climate change accelerates.
Scientists for the first time measured the thickness and movement of more than 250,000 mountain glaciers using new satellite imaging techniques. More than a million hours of computing time were used to analyse nearly 812,000 pairs of high-resolution photos. By estimating the thickness of a glacier, the scientists were able to more accurately pinpoint the volume of ice it contains...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.