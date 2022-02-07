World

Melting glaciers hold less ice than previously thought — a good sign?

A correction in the way volumes are calculated shows that ocean levels could rise lower than prior estimates

08 February 2022 - 19:40 By Todd Woody

The world’s shrinking glaciers contain less ice than previously estimated, according to a groundbreaking study that highlights a future of tight water supplies as climate change accelerates.

Scientists for the first time measured the thickness and movement of more than 250,000 mountain glaciers using new satellite imaging techniques. More than a million hours of computing time were used to analyse nearly 812,000 pairs of high-resolution photos. By estimating the thickness of a glacier, the scientists were able to more accurately pinpoint the volume of ice it contains...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How pooliferation helps experts keep an eye on things like gentoofication World
  2. Attaboy! Attenborough joins WHO, dissidents on Nobel Peace Prize list Lifestyle
  3. Those things going bump in the night could be iguanas losing their grip World
  4. These showers are a blessing for the planet ... if you can afford one World
  5. World’s biggest genome project on all plants and animals kicks into high gear News
  6. That sinking feeling: Tonga’s plight reveals Pacific’s climate change peril World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — February 9 2022 World
  2. Life takes an unexpected turn for 91-year-old Malawi TikTok sensation World
  3. As queer Olympians grind it out, dating app moves to keep them safe World
  4. Melting glaciers hold less ice than previously thought — a good sign? World
  5. ‘If true, this is an earthquake’: Israeli police accused of spying on their own World

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song