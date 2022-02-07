Melting glaciers hold less ice than previously thought — a good sign?

A correction in the way volumes are calculated shows that ocean levels could rise lower than prior estimates

The world’s shrinking glaciers contain less ice than previously estimated, according to a groundbreaking study that highlights a future of tight water supplies as climate change accelerates.



Scientists for the first time measured the thickness and movement of more than 250,000 mountain glaciers using new satellite imaging techniques. More than a million hours of computing time were used to analyse nearly 812,000 pairs of high-resolution photos. By estimating the thickness of a glacier, the scientists were able to more accurately pinpoint the volume of ice it contains...