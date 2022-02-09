Emails with crash victim’s father show Musk’s sensitive side

Tesla CEO wrote: ‘There’s nothing worse than losing a child.’ Father later sued carmaker, blaming batteries for son’s death

Billionaire Elon Musk is known for many things — such as his revolutionary ideas, brash management style and controversial tweets. Being a man of empathy is not among them.



But buried in court records, a gentler, grieving father has emerged. In emails exchanged with the father of a teen who died in a fiery Tesla crash in 2018, Musk says “there’s nothing worse than losing a child”...